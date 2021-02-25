Daniel McLaughlin

What is the most physically challenging part of being a lifeguard?

The most physically challenging part of being a lifeguard is that you have to be ready all the time no matter what the circumstance, how big the surf is or how many rescues you will perform in a day / week. I’d say strength and endurance is a good base that you would want to have but in saying that you need to be quick sometimes you need to get to people fast.

What is your day on a plate?

- Wheat Bix or eggs on toast for breakfast

- Morning tea protein shake

- Lunch might be a sandwich or sushi nothing special

- Dinner steak and salad

What does your fitness regime look like?

Not as good as it should be lately, we had a baby in June last year so my priorities and time to train have shifted but I like to train really early in the morning which is either a run or I’ll head up to the gym for a circuit, then at work I'll do some water training - paddling, swimming.

Is there one type of exercise that helps with your endurance?

Running, I’m really into my running I like my distance stuff way more than just a quick lap of the block.

How do you look after your mental health?

Its so important as lifeguards to look after our mental health as generally you are in a hypervigilant state for prolonged periods of time and when big situations or incidents happen it can be hard to deescalate your mind. Physical activity is so good for your mental health so I try make sure I keep moving whether its surfing, golf or a big run. I’m a pretty poor sleeper so lately I’ve been focusing on trying to get a good night's rest .... which is a challenge with an 8 month old baby.

Does being a lifeguard have a big impact on it?

Lifeguarding when its busy is a physically and mentally demanding job probably more so than people realise – I’d say the biggest impact on my mental health is that hypervigilant state you are in for excessive periods of time, sometimes 3-4 days in a row.

What age did you become a lifeguard and how has your fitness regime changed over time?

I started when I was 20 and I was 'surf fit' but definitely working down there over the years with some really fits people its inspired me to be better and healthier, you actually feel bad if you're having a lazy week as the team is always training.

Anthony 'Harries' Carroll

What is the most physically challenging part of being a lifeguard?

The most physical challenging part about being a lifeguard is keeping your fitness on your A game. Long days in the sun when watching the water every second can be very challenging on the body and the mind.

What is your day on a plate?

Coffee in the morning, banana and peanut butter by 11:00am. Lunch is a salad with tuna or chicken sometimes on a wrap as well as a protein bar. Coffee in the afternoon, 2-3 litres of water per day and dinner is usually salad with some chicken or fish and vegetables.

What does your fitness regime look like?

I teach 4 Pilates classes a week, I run 3-4 times a week. I surf 6 times a week and I try to do a Pilates reformer class and weights 2-3 times a week. I will paddle once or twice a week as well.

Is there one type of exercise that helps with your endurance?

Pilates is my best friend for endurance. It stabilises the hips and the torso/core and keeps this veteran lifeguard at my best.

How do you look after your mental health?

Pilates and surfing are definitely my outlets and being with my beautiful wife and kids makes me so happy. It’s important for you mental health to be with those who you love and who understand and support you.

Does being a lifeguard have a big impact on it?

Yes it does because you can’t bring everyone back to life. You can only do your best. You have to have the right effective tools in place - people to talk to, being aware of the signs and symptoms of change in yourself and be brave enough to address them. And that what I do. I see myself as an extremely happy person with so many great things in my life but I still use those vital tools to even my keel.

What age did you become a lifeguard and how has your fitness regime changed over time?

I was 19 when I became a lifeguard. Back then I did an excessive amount of racing which gave me great success and fitness on an international stage but I was injury prone due to the volume of exercise and little to no rest. Now I’m lucky enough to have studies and trained with the best practitioners in the world to know corrective exercise.

Tyson Macintosh

What is the most physically challenging part of being a lifeguard?

Other than the Lifeguard fitness test, it would have to be working consecutive busy days under the sun while completing multiple rescues, tending to multiple major and minor first aids whilst still keeping an eye on the water and the red and yellow flagged area throughout the day + responding to water-based emergencies on the jet ski if needed.

What is your day on a plate?

1st Meal: Smashed avo toast and a coffee.

2nd Meal: Protein blueberry smoothie.

3rd Meal: Chicken salad wrap, maybe a 2nd coffee.

4th Meal: Porridge with mixed berries, protein powder and almond milk with a bit of peanut butter on top.

5th Meal: Dark chocolate dipped in peanut butter and a muesli bar.

6th Meal: Mexican chipotle salad bowl.

Plus staying hydrated throughout the day.

What does your fitness regime look like?

Looks a bit all over the shop, but I resistance strength train 2-3 times per week, and I’ll do cardio on the other days of the week or the same day with a rest and recovery day in there too, I’ll be either surfing, running, board paddling, swimming or H.I.I.T. I also try to foam roll and stretch everyday too.

Is there one type of exercise that helps with your endurance?

Longer types of aerobic transition training. E.g. (from swimming to running or board paddling to running vice versa).

How do you look after your mental health? Does being a lifeguard have a big impact on it?

Luckily, I’m surrounded by a really good group of family, friends and workmates who are all open to talk to. I also enjoy meditation and deep breathing exercises to clear my mind and feel good. It sure can have an impact depending on the individual, being a lifeguard, we do have access through to mental health professionals.

What age did you become a lifeguard and how has your fitness regime changed over time?

I became a lifeguard at 18 years of age and my fitness regime has become more specific to my job through the years, so more board paddling, swimming, running and surfing opposed to lifting heavy weights all the time and I foam roll and stretch a lot more now too.