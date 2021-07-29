While the rest, as they say, is history, it’s clear that much of the success of Venus and Serena Williams is owing to their father. Now, the world will get a closer look at the origin story of tennis’ biggest stars, and the dad who shaped them as a new titled King Richard is scheduled for release this November. Starring as Richard is none other than Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “This profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance, and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible - and truly change the world. Based on the true story, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams (Will Smith), an undeterred father raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time - Venus and Serena Williams - who will alter the sport of tennis forever. Witness a father’s vision for his children’s future, his unconventional methods, and his love as he executes a brilliant plan to take his daughters from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage.”

Both Venus and Serena Williams are among the executive producers behind the film, with Venus having said in an interview that the film is about a “revolutionary” man and trailblazer. “It’s really about my dad and how he literally changed the game and how this started,” she said. “He’s a revolutionary kind of person. I love him to death.”

The film is scheduled for a November 19 release date and will also be available on HBO Max for 31 days, following its theatrical release. Check out the trailer below.