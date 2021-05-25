In an industry known for producing jaw-dropping transformations by way of actors looking to size up or slim down for a role, it takes a lot to really make audiences stop and pay attention. In the case of Mark Wahlberg, the actor seems to have succeeded at doing just that. Known for his perpetually jacked physique, Wahlberg shocked fans as images emerged of the actor in his new role, that of a boxer-turned-priest for the upcoming film, Father Stu.

The actor has detailed his journey from fit to fat, sharing the process and progress made with his countless followers on Instagram. On a social media page that used to serve as a shrine to his intense workouts and dedication to fitness, Wahlberg was instead shown lounging with his belly out, expressing that he plans to pile on the kilos with a “20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer.”