Though Wahlberg has a little help from prosthetics, the first images that emerged of the actor on set prove that he’s been just as diligent with his weight gain as he has with his fitness routine in the past. The images of the 49-year-old actor were leaked online, showing a shaven-headed Wahlberg on set.
In an interview with E! News, Wahlberg’s personal chef, Lawrence Duran, said that while the actor has certainly wanted to break out from his strict diet, they have been very mindful of the health risks associated with such sudden weight gain. “We meet with a team of doctors who do his bloodwork and a nutritionist who gives us a full breakdown of what his body needs, what his body’s lacking and basically come up with a meal plan accordingly. We go to a specialist every two weeks to see where we’re at and adjust things.”
“It’s not easy for anyone to take in that much food even though we’re breaking it up into smaller meals. He’s eating about every three hours. We do good carbohydrates, dark green vegetables, and then, just switch up the protein throughout the day and, at least, a dozen eggs a day.”
It goes without saying that whatever it is they’re doing, it’s certainly working. Fans have been quick to express their shock at the transformation, with one Twitter user going so far as to say: “Damn, he’s gone full Christian Bale!”