But perhaps most exciting of all is the addition of guided meditation content for Fitness+ subscribers. Every day, Fitness+ will add guided meditations that focus on gratitude, mindfulness and calm. These experiences will be available in both video and audio form, focusing on things like kindness and gratitude. While there certainly are a growing number of apps that target meditation and mindfulness practices, Apple Fitness+ will make it an immersive experience as you meditate alongside your favourite trainer.
As Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies, explains in a statement released on Apple’s website, “Whether you’re just getting started, trying something new, or switching up how you train your mind and body, the amazing and welcoming Fitness+ trainer team is here to help users live a healthy lifestyle, no matter where they are in their fitness journey.”
Blahnik adds, “We are excited to be introducing new workouts that bring Fitness+ users more options to stay active and motivated, plus immersive guided Meditation experiences that are approachable for all and easy to fit into your day. With new ways to work out together or alone - and coming to more countries later this year - we can’t wait to welcome even more people to experience Fitness+.”
These workouts and updated features are set to arrive later this month, while group workouts and support for new countries will arrive later this year. The announcement from Apple is an exciting one and is sure to revolutionise our fitness regime in lockdown, keeping us motivated and consistent no matter the current climate. To find out more, visit the official Apple Fitness+ website here.
Pricing and Availability
- Fitness+ is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. It will be available later this year in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UAE.
- Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users. 1
- Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year.
- Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the household to enjoy the service.
- Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+℠, Apple Arcade®, Apple News+®, and 2TB of iCloud® storage for $29.95 (US) per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.
- Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2, and is available when paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3.
- To get the newest features, use Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 3 or later; with watchOS 8 paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15; iPad with iPadOS® 15; or Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS® 15.