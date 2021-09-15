Meditation and mindfulness used to be something of a niche exercise. Once relegated to woke individuals with hipster buns and a uniform that consisted of a green juice in one hand and yoga mat in the other, the world has since woken up to the benefits. For athletes and sports stars in particular, it’s become not just a necessary part of their warmup or cool down routine, but of attaining peak performance too. From stars like Novak Djokovic to runners like Lee Grantham, meditation can help with breathing techniques, to stress reduction, aid recovery and sleep patterns, and even enhance endurance. But as Covid-19-enforced lockdown has shown, you don’t need to be a professional athlete to benefit from meditation. With so many of us grappling with the uncertainty of this time and finding ourselves working from a makeshift desk in the living room, having the tools to unwind and de-stress has never been more important. Thankfully, Apple Fitness+ has heard our cries and soon the fitness platform will be delivering meditation workouts.

After the recent unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple also shared updates that are coming to Fitness+, its fitness service powered by the Apple Watch. If you’ve yet to experience the variety of workouts on offer from Apple Fitness+, the library is an extensive one replete with so many choices, you’ll be sure to find something to suit your exercise needs. From HIIT, pilates, strength, yoga and even guided walking, the platform offers a number of instructors that guide you through the workouts all while ensuring boredom is avoided as mind and body are stimulated. Thanks to the Apple Watch, real-time metrics like heart rate are displayed on the screen, so you can see not just how you’re performing in the chosen activity, but how your fitness is improving too.

It goes without saying that Apple Fitness+ has been a salve for lockdown-induced boredom and kept many of us active. Currently available in six countries including Australia, the United States and Canada, Apple has since announced that the service will become available in 15 new countries this year, with content subtitled in six languages. Included in the changes to the app are the addition of pilates to the lineup of workouts, with exercises to suit all levels - from beginners to professionals. Group workouts will also be available thanks to SharePlay, allowing you to work out alongside your friends on your iPhone, iPad or AirPlay; on the screen you’ll not only see your own metrics and the instructor, but the people with whom you’re sharing the workout and how your friends are doing on the “burn bar” because, let’s face it, we love a bit of friendly competition.