Well, it turns out there are some people out there who wish to bring that experience home: enter Crossfit Diffuser Oil.

Created by Scent Australia, the oil was made after Melbourne - once again - went into lockdown, for the people who were missing the smell of their local gyms.

"Lockdown ends and yet Melbourne gyms are still left behind. Who would have thought we would miss the smell of sweat, blood (maybe) and tears (definitely) that our gyms provided us."

"If we can’t make it to the gym, we will bring the (smell of the) gym to us – in all the best ways of course!"

And while it's fair enough for you to assume the oil does smell like blood, sweat and tears, it's actually pretty nice - think Bergamot, Neroli and Lavender, with notes of Tonka Beans, Amber Wood, Musk and a hint of Mint.

"A composition of wood and floral creates the turbulent yet delicate profile of Crossfit. This scent celebrates that oblivion is inevitable, that even the strongest are frail, and one day - our labours will transcend to only dust. Our abilities are fracturable, and the bluest sky can curve to gloom. But love prevails, above all, and there is value in both euphoria and wound."

So grab your leggings, your best sweat band and a dumbbell, and inhale the scent that is health, happiness and (for some) sorely missed.