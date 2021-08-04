When it comes to the art of potato fries, we cast a discerning eye over many a takeaway shop. While we want to think that you can’t go wrong with potato fries, nor could you stuff up such an objectively easy dish, it turns out many restaurants and shops do get it wrong with startling regularity. From those that are soggy, over-salted or, dare we say it, under-salted, to others that are mushy on the inside, almost powdery. It’s enough to put you off fries altogether. But to take one bit of a perfectly crisp, delightfully chicken-salted, potato fry is to taste heaven. And for this NYC restaurant, they believe they’ve got the dish that will convert you. The only catch? It’ll set you back $270.

If you’ve ever wondered just how many times the “French fry” can be reinvented, Serendipity 3 has taken it upon themselves to do just that. The restaurant, located in Midtown East neighbourhood, is now credited with holding the Guiness World Record for most expensive portion of fried potato in the world. Called “Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites”, these are no ordinary potato fries. Instead, they boast some rather extravagant ingredients. Made with truffle butter, they also feature truffle shavings and edible gold and to top it all off, they are then served on a crystal plate.