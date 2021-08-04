The fries are also made of Chipperbec potatoes, dubbed the “world’s greatest for frying”, that are then blanched once in Dom Perignon Champagne and then again in French Champagne vinegar “to give the initial bite a touch of sweet decadence and acid,” according to the restaurant. Next, they’re triple-cooked in pure cage-free goose fat from Southwest France “to give the outer shell a crisp, crunchy texture.” Chefs then spend time making the velvety Mornay sauce that’s served alongside the fries in a matching crystal bowl for dipping.
They melt “copious amounts of truffle butter in a pan,” add a pinch of flour to make a roux, and slowly whisk in organic A2 100 per cent grass-fed cream from Jersey Cows. Once the sauce is thick, cubes of Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette - aged for three months - are then folded in. Chefs then assemble the frites on a crystal Baccarat plate, before garnishing them lavishly with shaved black summer truffles, pecorino cheese from the Crete Senesi in Tuscany, Italy and 23k edible gold dust.
To claim the Guiness World Record, the fries must be available to the public and bought by an unbiased customer to qualify for the title. But if you thought no one would dare purchase such an extravagant bowl of potato goodness, think again. There’s currently an eight to 10 week wait for the fries. Thankfully, that sounds like just enough time to see us complete the mandatory two-week quarantine to get into the US. Here’s hoping travel opens up for Aussies soon, edible gold and truffle dusting atop fries await!