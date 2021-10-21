In an interview, Djokovic explained: “Things being as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne. I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry. People go too far these days in taking the liberty to ask questions and judge a person. Whatever you say, ‘yes, no, maybe, I am thinking about it’, they will take advantage.”

Many now estimate that a large contingent of players are unvaccinated, which could have a significant impact on the Australian Open. Federal government ministers Greg Hunt and Alex Hawke have made it clear that unvaccinated travellers will be prevented entry into the country. It’s reported that Australian Open officials have been locked into nightly online phone calls with the ATP and WTA Tours for several weeks as they outline possible scenarios. Some suggested unvaccinated players be subjected to serving a strict fortnight of hotel quarantine, amid other restrictions, before the competition. But it now looks like this won’t be possible.

Andy Murray was quick to realise the impact of Covid-19 on wider communities, and in late August the tennis star foreshadowed the difficulty that unvaccinated players will face in the future, particularly in relation to the Australian Open and touring in general. “The players that have been vaccinated are going to be having very different conditions to players who are not,” he said.

As Alex Hawke said on ABC radio, “The government in establishing its borders has said that you will need to be double vaccinated to visit Australia, that’s a universal application, not just for tennis players.”

Hawke added, “Our health advice is that when we open the borders everyone that comes to Australia will need to be double vaccinated. I don’t have a message for [Djokovic], I have a message to everybody who wishes to visit Australia - you will need to be double vaccinated.”