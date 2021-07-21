When it comes to the world’s top-earning actors, you might have thought heavy-hitters like Brad Pitt, George Clooney or Leonardo DiCaprio ranked amongst the top. They are, after all, those of such clout and professional standing that to think their name is to immediately ponder which films saw them win an Oscar and just how many they have to their name. But in keeping with modern times, these faces that have dominated for so many years have instead been overtaken by another dominant force: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Yet again, Johnson is the highest paid actor on the Forbes list of celebrity earners for 2020 and the tenth highest paid celebrity in the world, sitting behind the likes of Kanye West, Tyler Perry and LeBron James.

While he’s known for his workouts and gruelling fitness regime, Johnson is also creating quite the filmography to his name. And with the likes of Black Adam and Jungle Cruise, the star is only set to receive another massive payout, earning more than $20 million per movie. Of course, there’s also the pay checks he’s getting for his work on the sitcom Young Rock and from hosting The Titan Games.

In 2018, Johnson earned an income of $124 million from his movies and Ballers HBO series. It was the largest ever recorded income for acting in the 20 years that Forbes has tracked celebrity earnings, something Johnson himself didn’t take lightly as he, too, celebrated the news via Instagram. It’s thanks to this large Instagram following that Johnson is seen as a movie draw-card, seeing him net up to $25 million per role for his films. The star tacks on an extra “seven-figure social media fee” to each of his movie contracts, according to Forbes. So all of his tweets and Instagram videos, they aren’t just a way for Johnson to stay connected to fans and express his excitement about a film role. It’s how he makes part of his income.