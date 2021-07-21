This was followed in 2019 with another $89.4 million income, thanks to massive paydays with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Hobbs and Shaw. He also starred in the fifth season of Ballers and became the host of NBC’s Titan Games. Of course, when Covid hit in 2020, the Rock saw a drop in his earnings, with just $87.5 million. Still, with the end of HBO’s Ballers, he turned his attention to his own show and became a narrator, creator and executive producer on the comedy Young Rock.
While there’s no denying the film industry has suffered greatly as a result of the global pandemic, Johnson’s income has not as the actor has some huge projects up his sleeve for the year ahead. His net worth, built-up over a nearly 25-year career of wrestling and acting is estimated to total $320 million, according to TheRichest.com.
It seems that Netflix has shaken up the impossibly wealthy standings of celebrities, with streaming deals proving incredibly lucrative. While it might have been the case that an Academy Award was what beckoned most to the profession, since the emergence of streaming, giants like Netflix have seen the pockets of Hollywood’s finest expand significantly as they continue to throw vast sums behind their projects. If you were at all curious how it works in terms of economics, Netflix does operate similar to that of the traditional movie studios in the sense that those that draw a crowd earn more. But for the streaming platforms, it’s not so much the crowd but rather how many monthly subscriptions a film will sign up and retain. According to Forbes, “That’s a figure that is calculated using Netflix’s treasure trove of proprietary data, including the number of times a film is streamed and the number of repeat viewings, as well as a dash of an actor’s social media following.”
For Johnson, who continues to sit pretty at the top of the highest-earning actor’s list, he can thank his Netflix film Red Notice for helping him secure the position yet again. For the film, he pocketed a staggering $23.5 million. For this action star, he's only going from strength to strength and as he forges his way into the canon of superhero movies, it only looks like Johnson's net worth will continue to climb.