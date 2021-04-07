Will.i.am partnered with tech innovation company Honeywell to create a tech-savvy face mask that features an impressive number of features. There’s a silicone face seal and elastic strap to help the mask retain its place and be easily adjustable. If all that wasn’t enough, the mask claims to be durable enough to be worn for up to 365 days a year, which is an impressive feat considering the rest of us are forced to wash our cotton or fabric-made masks every other day.
The real impressive features though are built-into the XUPERMASK. There’s three dual-speed fans and a non-medical grade HEPA filter for breathability. There’s also noise-cancelling headphones and microphone capabilities, Bluetooth capability, LED lights, and a magnetic earbud docking system. It’s pretty much got all the gear you need in one portable, wearable device.
In a press release, Will.i.am said: “We created XUPERMASK to change the game of our new normal.”
With a seven hour battery life, the mask is pretty incredible but whether people would be willing to shell out a rather excessive $299 USD (or $390 AUD) for a tech-savvy mask is another story altogether. That said, it joins the ever-growing list of “smart” face masks intended to enhance the functionality of the standard face coverings. It’s currently being sold in two colours: white/grey/orange and black/orange.
Launching April 8, masks can be purchased online from the XUPERMASK website.