If there’s one thing you need to know about Will.i.am, it’s that the musician doesn’t do things quietly. Whether it’s his music or fashion sense, Will.i.am comes into a room loud and pronounced, and is often met with collective gasps of admiration, like some kind of electric shock others simply must respond to.

Just recently, the musician spoke about how his vegan diet had given him more energy, which was particularly profound at a period of lockdown where most people felt like a useless potato doing nothing but leaving a dent in the couch cushion. It seems Will.i.am. has used that energy for his latest project: a tech innovation that puts your old, grubby face mask to shame. Enter the XUPERMASK.