It used to be the case that we merely wore watches in order to tell the time; a reminder at the mere flick of the wrist that yet again we were running late. But in recent years, watches have progressed to become another beast entirely. Now, these timepieces take up real estate on our wrists with all manner of novel features and inclusive gadgets. From those that track our heart rate to newer models with GPS tracking and blood oxygen level readings, we’re more dialled in to our physiology and performance than ever before. The fact that they can tell the time, too? That’s merely a bonus.

But as wearable devices and fitness watches gain popularity at alarming speed, newer models all tend to have one thing in common: a hefty size. For most it’s been a worthwhile tradeoff - after all, if one device can provide so much for us, don’t we owe it something of a grace period when it comes to size? The reality though, is that mainly a smaller alternative that could match the bigger models just didn’t exist. Or at least that was the case until Suunto launched its newest model: the Suunto 9 Peak.

For avid athletes and hobby joggers alike, the Suunto 9 Peak is a watch worthy of celebration as it marks the brand’s thinnest sports watch to date. Clunky wearables are a thing of the past and it only takes one wear of the 9 Peak to immediately feel the difference, with its sleek design. Like its predecessors, the 9 Peak has a number of features many fans of the brand will be familiar with. There’s a blood-oxygen sensor, wrist-based heart rate tracking, customisable sport modes, a barometric altimeter, route mapping, and a touch-screen interface that even works well with sweat-soaked fingers.

It’s likely though, that if you’re looking at the Suunto 9 Peak, you’re something of a fitness enthusiast and if that’s the case, you need to know that the watch has been put through considerable testing. Along with being sported on the arms of sherpas climbing the summit in Nepal, it’s also been worn by iconic endurance runner, the Hon. Pat Farmer AM in the harsh Australian climate during the ultra race ‘1000 Miles to Light’. As an avid runner, Farmer knows that he requires a lot from his watch. With those participating in the event wearing the Suunto 9 Peak, they were able to get a range of metrics and data that proved fundamental in terms of tracking performance and overall health, while race organisers could also monitor important vital signs of these ultra runners as they pushed their bodies to their absolute limits.

As Farmer explains, “This event pushes some of the world’s most elite endurance runners to their limits and beyond, so partnering with Suunto became an imperative.” He added, “As runners and organisers, we relied on the Suunto 9 Peak to monitor the performance of participants every step of the way, including blood oxygen levels, heart rate and sleep patterns. Suunto’s involvement, and the ability of the 9 Peak to consistently keep up with these elite runners in the harshest of Australian conditions, helped ensure we always had accurate information at hand to ensure their wellbeing.”