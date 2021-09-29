Having built on the successful launch of last year’s Suunto 7 and this year’s Titanium range, it’s clear that the 9 Peak is a watch Suunto is incredibly proud of - and so they should be. Designed for adventures and peak experiences, the watch is one that fits seamlessly on the wrist and offers ultimate comfort, something that is rare to come by these days when wearables seem to be getting bigger with each upgrade. With an incredible 170 hours of GPS recording capacity in Tour mode, a full battery charge in one hour and the kind of features that make it not just a go-to for professionals, but the ultimate companion for training and adventures alike, there’s much to be excited about. Here are some of the key features of the Suunto 9 Peak you should know.
An array of sport modes to choose from
Where it used to be the case that our wearable tracking watches confined us to a few sports alone, the Suunto 9 Peak includes over 80 sport modes to choose from. Now, wearers can get real-time tracking in sports like running, hiking, mountain biking, skiing and swimming, with customisable screens to show the most relevant data for your exercise. Naturally, there’s also weather insights and expansive on-watch navigating capabilities that make it a thrilling experience.
The Suunto App
Here’s where things get particularly interesting as thanks to an update on the Suunto app, it integrates with the Suunto 9 Peak to allow users to effectively plan routes with sport-specific heat maps and popular starting points which you can build on the app and then transfer directly to the watch for offline navigation. The mobile app is especially useful for helping users discover new locations and points of interest, and also allows you to look back on previous adventures with your own personal heat maps.
Fast charging
The 9 Peak lasts seven days in regular daily heart-rate tracking mode and 25 hours in “performance” GPS mode, while three other battery modes allow users to select less-frequent GPS pings in order to save on battery life. But daily tracking and the use of GPS managed to bring the battery life down rather considerably. Is this something that should deter you? Absolutely not. With its magnetic charging plate, the watch powers back up at lightning speed. In just under 15 minutes you can have your watch back up to 25 per cent from almost zero - enough to see you through a morning workout.
Other features include:
– New exterior design, far thinner at 10.6mm (compared to 15.4mm on the Suunto 9 Baro)
– New 1.2” trans reflective display
– New optical heart rate sensor from LifeQ
– New blood oxygen/Sp02 sensor
– New magnetic charging cable design
– New fast charging (1hr to full, versus 4hrs to full previously)
– New Snap to Route GPS track option
– New Tour Mode
– New wireless firmware updates over Bluetooth Smart
– New ambient light sensor for automatic backlight illumination
– New light (white) watch face themes (as opposed to black only)
– New Suunto App first use pairing
– New SuuntoPlus Ghost Runner screen option
– New standard 22mm watch straps
– All Suunto 9 units include a barometric altimeter
The Suunto 9 Peak will be available in two different styles with four nature inspired colours:
- Granite Blue Titanium and Birch White Titanium, made with sapphire glass and grade 5 titanium and
- All Black and Moss Gray, made with sapphire glass and stainless steel.
Pricing & Availability
The Suunto 9 Peak in All Black and Moss Gray has a recommended retail price of $999.99. The Suunto 9 Peak in Granite Blue Titanium and Birch White Titanium has a recommended retail price of $1,199.99
The Suunto 9 Peak will be available from Harvey Norman, Find Your Feet, Wild Earth and other specialty retailers with additional retailers to be announced shortly. For more information, visit the official website here.