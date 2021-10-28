The breakdown

All supplements vary in quality, with their major differences coming from their manufacturing process, ingredients and strength.

The source of the ingredients itself is crucial in determining their overall quality, does the supplement contain nutrients derived from wholefoods? Wholefood supplements contain some vitamins and minerals in wholefood forms. These are more bioavailable to the human body, in other words; making it easier for your body to absorb, metabolise and digest, just like when you’re eating real food.*

Secondly, it’s important to identify if the supplements you take are non-GMO. The phrase ‘non-GMO’ is a term to look out for on the front of your labels, this ensures the ingredients are not derived from genetically modified organisms, ensuring we are not exposing ourselves to unnecessary toxins and chemicals.

Strength of the supplement is another important factor to consider. We want to make sure what we are taking is strong to induce a therapeutic benefit. A great website to look at if you are unsure of your daily needs is the Australian Nutritional Reference Value Guidelines, to understand what the recommended daily intakes are of each vitamin and mineral.

When looking at ingredients, there are a few things to look out for. Does the product include artificial colours, flavours or additives? These can be sneakily added in, loading our body up with unnecessary chemicals, add that to the list to avoid! Another caveat to be mindful of is if you have any dietary sensitivities, allergies or strict dietary choices, so check if the product contains any allergens that you may not tolerate..

So, what next? Empower yourself to be an informed consumer, begin by understanding your individual needs, read the labels of the bottles and remember, supplements are there to ‘supplement’, not to replace a healthy diet.

* It’s important to note when assisting with chronic illness there is a place for synthetic supplementation.