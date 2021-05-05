It used to be the case that gaming was once confined to the margins, something many did but rarely owned up to in social circles. Instead, if you happened to be a gamer you hid the identity with a steely determination, reserving your console for evenings only when you took refuge in the shelter of your own darkened room. But how things have changed. Now, gaming isn’t just recognised as a seriously competitive hobby, it’s also a lucrative one and thanks to Esports, its popularity is only increasing.

As the gaming industry has become a billion-dollar industry, thrusting child prodigies into the kind of spotlight once reserved for sports stars alone, more and more people are looking to gaming as not simply a side hobby, but a potential profession. naturally. It’s led many to “level-up” as it were, as they take a discerning eye to their own home equipment and how best to improve their skills. It’s precisely why Japan’s first gym devoted solely to Esports has opened in Tokyo, known simply as “Esports Gym.”

Set to open on May 19 in the Akabane neighbourhood of Kita Ward in the northern part of Tokyo, the development is the brainchild of Esports facilitator Recipe and Tokyo Metro, Inc. the goal is to create a safe environment where a culture of joint development can be fostered through Esports. As Gecipe said in a statement, the hope is to create a world where “anyone and everyone can enjoy serious Esporting whenever they want.”