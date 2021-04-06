Picking up where we left off, we’ve been endeavouring to bring you the most cutting-edge content on everything from workout inspiration to fashion advice, helping you all become better versions of yourselves. And we’d like to think we’re doing a pretty good job, if we do say so ourselves.

However, we know that sometimes it can be a lot to take in. Which is why we’re launching ‘Ask Men’s Health’, an all-new podcast series answering your questions on everything from fitness and mental health to nutrition, recovery and beyond. No filler, no BS, just straight-to-the-point information on the topics that matter to you.

Here’s how it works. Each week we’ll be asking our readers (that’s you) what questions you most need answered. Ask your questions via our weekly Instagram callouts (@MensHealthAu) and remember no topic is too big or small. Perhaps you want to know when is the best time in the day to workout, or how to get bigger biceps? Or maybe your mate hasn’t been themself recently and you need advice on how to support them? Ask away and we’ll offer you a succinct and easy-to-understand answer that you can put into practice right away. And if we can’t, we’ll engage the expertise of someone who can.

Over a six-week series, with episodes short and sweet, this is the pod for anyone who can admit they don’t know everything there is to know about the gym, the mind, the body and everything else in between. Which is, well, all of us. Listen on your way to work, while you’re warming up or during your daily walk. We promise you won’t regret it.