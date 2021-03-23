I first found out about the sub-genre when diving endlessly into my suggested content on Youtube, and boy was I impressed.

The premise revolves around simply shot, outdoor cooking videos of people showing you how to survive in the wilderness (providing you have all the necessary ingredients).

Think: steaks sizzling on heated rocks over fiery embers as soft sun beams wade through a gentle canopy of rain-dewed leaves.

Majority of the videos include no speech, and only background noise. It's like ASMR in the outback.

Check out some of our faves below:

Kent Survival

Wilderness Cooking

AlmazanKitchen

Men With The Pot

Scrambled O

Fire Kitchen

Primitive Technology KH