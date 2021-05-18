Eating challenges continue to fascinate and for good reason. Who amongst us hasn’t seen our will crumble in the face of a mouth-watering pie or baked goods, only to announce to friends that were we in an eating competition, we could totally take down all competition. Getting through a packet of TimTams is one thing, but having to shove infinite rashers of bacon and hash browns down your gob, amongst other breakfast goods? That’s the kind of challenge we’d be tapping out of rather quickly.

For one man though, it was precisely the breakfast challenge that he wanted to conquer. If you haven’t heard of Adam Moran, you will now. The personal trainer and competitive eater from Leeds has come to be known as Beard Meats Food, thanks to his YouTube channel that regularly sees audiences left stunned as they watch Moran conquer all manner of eating challenges. For this one, he sought to become the first person to triumph at the breakfast challenge created by The Picnic Basket in Marston Green. To put things in perspective, every person that had sat and attempted the challenge in the past 12 months had failed.