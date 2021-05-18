But the thing with Moran is that this is a man who will push through the pain. He was, after all, the one who held the world record for chowing down 17 Big Macs in under sixty minutes. For the breakfast challenge, Moran had to devour a 5000-calorie breakfast that was enough to make the breakfast buffet come up short. In it were five Lashford sausages, five rashers of bacon, beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, five eggs, five slices of toast (which you could get fried), three black puddings and five hash browns. Our stomach is physically groaning just from the mere thought of all this. If that wasn’t enough, there was also unlimited tea or coffee.
To complete the challenge successfully, Moran had to clear his plate within 30 minutes. But as it turns out, he didn’t even need 20. In just 14 minutes and 18 seconds, Moran finished his final slice of fried bread and was victorious. How did he celebrate, you might be asking? Well, he asked for a slice of chocolate fudge cake - naturally.
Amazingly, the cafe donates the price of the meal - roughly $25 AUD - to a local charity or community group. It might be some time before we’re allowed to jet off internationally, but this certainly deserves a stop on the itinerary.