It should be said that this isn’t Bellemore’s first attempt; the man has become something of a recognised face for the event. His more recent attempt marked his fourth world record in the event, and he was his own competition, having last broken the record with a 4:33 finishing time in San Francisco in 2017.

In a post-race interview, Bellemore expressed, “I knew the potential was there, and I’m finally happy to go sub-4:30. There’s still room for improvement, but overall, good quality field, everyone ran really fast, so it was an awesome day.” He added, “I’m really happy with the result.”

But how exactly does one train for the beer mile? According to Bellemore, you don’t. You simply lace up, rock up and send it - all gas, no brakes. “I just show up on race day and hope my stomach can handle it all.”

As former Olympic runner Nick Symmonds explained on his YouTube channel when attempting a Beer Mile, you might be burping up suds for most of the race and experiencing the discomfort of liquid jostling in the belly while running fast, but you don’t actually feel intoxicated while running. “The alcohol doesn’t hit you,” said Symmonds. “You don’t have enough time for the alcohol to Mae you feel drunk. You just have a ton of adrenaline and a lot of cramping in your stomach.”