The student, Mason Black, explained to his peers in an assembly speech why they all needed to become part of the solution.

"If you have ever objectified a woman based on her looks, talked about females in a misogynistic way, or taken advantage without consent, you are part of the problem," he said.

"Seemingly harmless comments can have such devastating effects.

"Boys, don't allow yourself to slip into complacent denial by disregarding the seriousness of this issue."

According to Ladbibile, he was inspired to speak after former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins came forward with the sexual abuse she allegedly suffered in a minister's office at Parliament, as well as an online petition launched to call for consent to be taught earlier at schools around the country.

The petition, which saw thousands of women come forward with allegations of abuse, assault, and inappropriate behaviour, exposed the story of one woman who alleged she was raped by a student who went to that exact college.

Mason Black said he felt sick to hear a former BBC student allegedly attack a woman and he wanted his speech to help enact change.

"Boys, this speech today is different, and it is the hardest one I have ever had to write. Not because it is difficult, but because it is heartbreaking," he said.

"Too many of my friends, our friends, too many of my loved ones, your loved ones, and too many women around Australia are victims of sexual assault.

"The narrative needs to change."

Black went on to criticise the NSW Police Commissioner's suggestion of a sexual consent app that could help people outline whether they are happy with proceeding with a prospective partner.

"I understand the good intention [Commissioner Fuller] is proposing. But has our society degraded so far that in this day and age that we are living in, women have to have an app to say no?" he told his peers.

"What you really need is a basic acceptance and respect, and that boys is on all of us.

"If a woman wants to say no, and she says no, we have to listen, understand and accept this."

