And he’s right. As the fatigue kicks in, Richey’s movements slow considerably. He continues chipping away at the reps, but it’s clear that he’s hurting. “I just want to reach 500, so I know I’m on my way back down,” he says. Eventually, Richey reaches the halfway point in a time of 29:40.

“You know what, it’s actually not that bad,” he explains. “The fives are fine, but you have to have a little bit of a break between each one…You get a bit numb to it, you get a bit bored. I think if I did sixes or sevens, I’d just fail, whereas fives I can keep going.”

Richey still manages to finish 888 reps in the first hour, following Porter’s lead. He then reduces his pushup sets down, until he’s doing just 2 or 3 reps at a time. It might sound like a big drop for a man of such physical stature, but keep in mind that he’s now been doing pushups for over an hour. An hour. As Richey explains, “The threes were a better option than the fives.”

When Richey finally completes the 1000 pushup, he clocks in at 1 hour and 9 minutes, compared to Porter’s 1 hour 6 minutes. He might have fallen short of the record time, but Richey isn’t too phased by it all. “That was fun! Killed an hour,” he says after completion. “I thought my chest and triceps would really blow up, but I just felt like my power just went.”

You can watch him tackle the challenge below.