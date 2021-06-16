If you’re wondering what it does take to fuel one of the best football players in the world, Ronaldo recently opened up to ESPNFC about what he eats in a day. Typically, he has two lunches and two dinners, starting the day with ham and cheese with a side of yoghurt, before snacking on avocado on toast when he gets hungry later in the morning.

His first lunch is chicken and salad, and his second usually involves some sort of fish. For dinner, he tends to have two meals of either fish or meat and sticks strictly to water when it comes to hydration, or at least we assume so judging by his reaction at the 2020 Euro press conference.

Speaking about his performance and the talent that shows no signs of slowing down, Ronaldo told reporters, “The most intelligent thing about a footballer is the ability to adjust. I am more mature now. If a player wants to play for many years he needs to know how to adjust and adapt and the numbers speak for themselves. From 18 to 36, I have managed to adjust and adapt. I have always been able to win and on a collective level part of a team that has been able to win. I have shown that the key is to adjust all along my career.”