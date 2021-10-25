It’s hard not to get emotional at such images, which speak volumes of the close-knit friendships and camaraderie that were developed on the set of Fast and the Furious. If the show is one about cars and speed, it’s also one about family and it seems clear that the stars of the film took such a thing to heart. Fellow Fast and the Furious stars Ludacris, Gal Gadot and Nathalie Emmanuel were also quick to express their love for Meadow and the images captured on her special day, commenting hearts and crying eyes emojis on the post.

Last year, Diesel revealed that the upcoming 10th instalment in the Fast and the Furious franchise will fulfil a promise he made to his late co-star. Diesel explained, “He was always tickled by the fact that we were continuing. He was always so excited and so proud that his brother was thinking of these films before the studio, before anyone knew that there was another one coming and another one coming and that the stories had been worked out for him. He took great pride in that.”

According to Diesel, Walker originally quizzed him on how many more sequels they could produce. “The question is, is it seven, eight, nine, or seven, eight, nine, 10? And I remember this giant smile on his face like, ‘What?! That’s impossible!’”

He added, “But later that night we were talking, and I promised him that we would get to that point. It may not mean anything to anyone else, but to me on a personal level, that’s the promise that I made to my brother. So I’d like to hopefully, if it’s meant to be, honour that.”