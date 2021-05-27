When can I leave the house?
Residents will only be permitted to leave the house for the following reasons: authorise work or education; exercise; caregiving, compassionate and medical reasons; to get vaccinated; and for shopping.
Are visitors permitted in the home?
Residents will be unable to have visitors in the home, other than an intimate partner. For those who are single or live alone, you will be able to form a “single bubble” in which you are allowed one other person to visit you.
For aged care and hospitals, no visitors are allowed except for limited reasons. Similarly, no visitors will be allowed at hospitals except for end of life, if you’re a partner during the birth of your child, or a parent accompany a child.
How far can I travel from home?
For shopping and exercise purposes, you will need to remain within a 5km radius of your home.
What are the rules when exercising outdoors?
Like previous stage-three restrictions, exercise is limited to two hours outdoors, and can only be with one other person, meaning boot camps or training with large groups is off limits. As well as this, you must remain within 5km of your home.
Are public gatherings allowed?
Public gatherings are not allowed.
What will happen with schooling?
Schools will now move to remote learning, except for those children who are vulnerable or whose parents/guardians are essential workers. Higher education will also move to remote learning, however childcare centres and kindergartens are still open.
Are face masks mandatory?
Masks must be worn everywhere except for in your home. While the rules had relaxed somewhat in recent weeks, now face masks will be mandatory in both indoor and outdoor areas, unless you have a medical exemption.
Are there border closures?
Queensland has declared Victoria a COVID-19 hotspot. From 1am today, anyone who has been in Victoria since May 13 must observe the same lockdown conditions as Victoria. From 1am tomorrow, Queenslanders arriving from Victoria, or who have travelled through Victoria since May 13, must go into hotel quarantine. Non-Queensland residents will be turned away at the border unless they have a valid exemption.
NSW
Authorities have issued a stay at home order for anyone who has been in Victoria after 4pm today in line with Victoria’s own lockdown measures. Travellers from Victoria will only be allowed to leave their place of residence to shop for essential items, medical care, caregiving, outdoor exercise and essential work and education.
A stay-at-home order will only apply to people who have bene outside the border region since 4pm today. At this stage, borders will remain open however authorities will closely monitor the situation. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has asked people in NSW to avoid non-essential travel to Greater Melbourne or Bendigo.
ACT
ACT Health residents who are already in or entering the ACT and have been to one of the close contact exposure locations in Melbourne at the dates specified must immediately quarantine for 14 days, call ACT health on 5124 6209, get tested for coronavirus, regardless of symptoms.
Non-ACT residents who have been to an exposure site in Melbourne must not enter the ACT unless they have an exemption.
Western Australia
WA will introduce a hard border with Victoria from 10am (AWST) today as a result of the outbreak. Exemptions will be made on a case-by-case basis. Western Australians who have recently visited Victoria and who wish to return home will need to complete a 14-day quarantine.
Northern Territory
The Chief Health Officer has declared a hotspot over the Local Government Areas of Greater Melbourne and Bendigo from 12.01am today. Any person who has arrived in the NT from that time and who has visited a possible exposure site must get tested immediately and quarantine for two weeks regardless of a negative test result.
South Australia
SA tightened its restrictions for anyone who visited Greater Melbourne in the last two weeks or any time after May 20. This group is now subject to level six restrictions, and will not be able to enter SA.
Tasmania
Tasmania has declared the entire state of Victoria to be a high-risk area, effective from 2pm today. Anyone intending to travel to Tasmania from Victoria will not be permitted to enter the State unless approved as an Essential Traveller.
Northern Territory
Anyone who visited a Tier One site must get tested and quarantine for 14 days regardless of the result while travellers who were at a tier-two site can stop quarantining once they test negative.
What changes are made to hospitality venues?
Restaurants and cafes will move to takeaway service only, while shops will remain open for essential retail only. This includes supermarkets, petrol, pharmacies, bottle shops and banks. Other shops will only open for click and collect services.
How does this affect weddings, funerals and religious services?
Only 10 people are allowed to attend funerals in person. No weddings are permitted except for end of life or deportation reasons. Similarly, no religious activities are allowed in person beyond five people.
Are vaccinations still being done?
Getting vaccinated is still allowed and is also one of the reasons why you are allowed to leave the house, should you be eligible to receive the vaccine. The Victorian government has now extended the vaccine to those aged between 40-49 for state-operated vaccination sites. People in this category can call the hotline on 1800 675 398 to book an appointment.