In a familiar case of deja vu, the Victorian government has announced a seven-day lockdown today as a result of the state’s growing coronavirus outbreak. In scenes reminiscent of 2020, the acting premier, James Merlino, took to television to announce “the next 24 hours are critical.” But despite a vaccine rollout and residents being on high alert, the script has once again turned to lockdown. As Merlino told news crews, even despite contract tracing, health officials are being overwhelmed by a Covid-19 outbreak “running faster than we have ever receded.”

Already, contract tracers identified more than 10,000 primary and secondary contacts and 150 potential exposure sites. This came as the number of positive cases linked to the cluster reached 26. “The usual transmission is about five to six days. In some of these cases, within a day it’s being transmitted,” said Merlino. “The number of cases has doubled in 24 hours. Unless something drastic happens, this will become increasingly uncontrollable.”

As The Guardian reports, “The b1617.1 variant, first identified in India, is responsible for Victoria’s cluster. While it is not the most infectious variant in India, it is nonetheless concerning, and at least as infectious as the B.1.1.7 variant prevalent in Britain.”

“Our public health experts’ primary concern is how fast this variant is moving. We’ve seen overseas how difficult that movement can be to control. Here in Victoria, we’re seeing not only how quick it is, but how contagious it is as well,” explained Merlino.

In 2020, Melbourne experienced 112 days of lockdown and almost 800 lives lost, more than any other city in Australia. With other states now on high-alert, the state is doing all it can to prevent the outbreak from escalating into an uncontrollable spread and it’s hoped the seven day lockdown will help curb this. The lockdown will begin 11.59pm Thursday and is expected to end 11.59pm Thursday, June 3, however authorities will hope to lift it earlier if possible. Here, we breakdown everything you need to know about the new restrictions and how they might affect you.