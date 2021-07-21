With many of us now finding ourselves in lockdown, summoning the motivation to workout from the living room or garage can be difficult. Knowing the importance of motivation and the support that comes from working out with others, Bolt is looking to ensure you don’t give up on your fitness goals by teaming up with Peloton so you can train with the Olympic star. Now, Aussies can join nine elite athletes from the global Peloton community, including the likes of Bolt, Allyson Felix, Andre De Grasse, Angelique Kerber, Becky and Ellie Downie, John John Florence, Kathleen Baker and Scout Bassett. Prepare to be pushed and trained like the champion you are.

So, just what can you expect from a Bolt Peloton class? The global sports star will have you sprinting, squatting and stretching to his favourite reggae and dancehall tunes, with built-in recovery days for a well-rounded week of training. The best part is you don’t need any equipment to get started (which also means no excuses). Simply download the Peloton app and get ready to earn some badges.

The program features five training days and two rest days, incorporating running, strength and stretching for a well-rounded week designed by Bolt himself, in collaboration with Peloton’s head instructor Robin Arzon. Given that the Peloton App is also currently available for a free 90-day trial, you’d be mad not to give this a try. Who says you can’t achieve anything in lockdown? We might just emerge as our fittest and fastest selves yet.

To find out more or to sign up, visit the official Peloton website here.