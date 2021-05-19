Covering both Uber Eats and Uber Rides, the pass membership offers unlimited benefits from both services all for less than a Netflix membership. Australia will become one of the first countries in the world to get a taste of all this and it goes without saying that this is an opportunity not to be missed. If you’re someone who frequently uses Uber, the membership promises same hour delivery options, consistent travel savings and much more.

For the average Uber user though, is the membership worth the hype? Well, it depends. Right off the bat, you’ll get 10% minimum discount on rides (excluding Pool and Hourly), $0 delivery fee from select restaurants when you have a $20 minimum basket, $0 delivery fee from select grocery and convenience stores with a $20 minimum basket, and refreshed carousel of exclusive member perks, starting with a $20 grocery voucher. All in all, the membership is looking pretty good.

The membership will have completed its roll out across Australia by the end of the week, but it’s already available through the app itself. To launch it on Uber, simply open the app and select the three vertical dashes on the top left of the screen, then select Uber Pass and follow the prompts. Similarly, open the Uber Eats app and select account at the bottom right, then scroll through to select Uber Pass and follow the prompts.

For more information, visit the official Uber website here.