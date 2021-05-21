The list certainly does paint an interesting picture of the various people hailing Ubers in the modern age. And it makes you think, we really do take our Uber drivers for granted. You can only hope they were tipped generously when having to drive around with a surfboard knocking their head. The list also includes a glass eye someone left in the back of the car, a doll head, the right foot of a pair of Christian Louboutins, a set of bagpipes (sorry?!), a “fairly big” pearl, and styrofoam letters that spell out “Will You Marry Me?”

If anything, this just proves to always check the backseat before getting out of an Uber. We thought leaving a phone or wallet behind was bad, but spare a thought for the guy walking around sans glass eye.

So, what to do if you do leave something in an Uber? The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if you leave your phone itself in the car, you can login to your account on a computer.

Here’s what to do:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something Tap “I lost an item” Tap “Contact driver about a lost item” Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

These simple steps are outlined in this video, which you can refer to next time you think you’ve left something behind.