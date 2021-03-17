It’s the announcement boxing fans have been waiting for, patiently sitting in anticipation of what would be the clash of the titans. Finally, the announcement came: rival heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury (30-0-1) and Anthony Joshua (24-1-0) have officially signed a contract for a historic two0fight deal after months of negotiations. If you thought such gripping sporting matches wouldn’t return until the world had done away with the global pandemic, think again.

The news came by way of Eddie Hearn, who made the announcement and went on to be interview on ESPN. Hearn, Managing Director of Mushroom Sports, told the publication: “The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper.”

He added, “But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks, and rival fighters.”