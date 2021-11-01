To be crowned CrossFit’s “Fittest Man on Earth” is no easy feat. To be crowned CrossFit’s “Fittest Man on Earth” five times? Such a thing requires the single focus, unwavering dedication and discipline few could ever possess. Except Mat Fraser of course, who achieved such a thing during his dominant reign in the world of CrossFit. Having since retired though, it’s become apparent that Fraser might not be competing on the world’s biggest stage, but he’s still competing with himself. This isn’t a man who associates retirement with horizontal living and flicking through the TV channels. Rather, it’s someone who continues to push himself in the gym, while giving back to the community from which he built a legacy.

In his latest offering to the CrossFit world, Fraser invited filmmakers Heber Cannon and Marston Sawyers - otherwise known as The Buttery Bros - to his home gym to take on one of the most gruelling workouts: The Acid Bath workout.

For the uninitiated, the Acid Bath workout made its debut in the 2018 Dubai Fitness Championship Finals. It involves a three-part sprint workout that’s designed to tax your cardiovascular system, test your fitness and put athletes through a punishingly quick build-up of lactic acid in the legs. It might only be six minutes long, but it’s torturous and as anyone who has ever done such a thing can attest, it might just be the longest six minutes of your life.

The Acid Bath consists of a 500 metre SkiErg, 500 metre row, and 1,000 metre BikeErg. Before taking on the workout, Fraser advises the guys to keep the dampeners heavy on the SkiErg and the BikeErg, while maintaining a steady output on the row. “I did this workout once and that’s enough for anybody,” Fraser tells them. “This workout sucks!”