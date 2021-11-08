If you ever teased that school friend for their flaming locks, it might be time to eat your words. According to a doctor, those born with naturally ginger locks might just be the closest answer we have to a living, walking super hero. In a recent video posted to social media, Dr Karan Raj explained that those with ginger hair actually have four hidden super powers that include being able to detect temperature changes, a greater sense of smell, making more vitamin D and having a higher pain threshold. “You’re way better at detecting temperature changes. Researchers think the MC1R gene - the red hair causing gene - over activates the temperature detecting gene. If a finger person says they feel cold, winter’s coming,” Dr Raj says.

“Redheads smell better. You all have this thin acidic film on the surface of our skin the acid mantle combination of lipids from oil glands and amino acids from sweat. This mantle is more acidic in redheads causing perfumes to evaporate more quickly giving a unique scent,” he adds.

“Redheads make more vitamin D. When a redhead goes outside they can produce more vitamin D in a shorter amount of time than any other hair colour. Some redheads but not all have a higher pain threshold. It might be due to the fact that the ginger gene also has a role to play in pain processing,” Dr Raj explains.