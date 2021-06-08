|
Rank
|
Song
|
Artist
|
Babies Born
|
1
|
Somethin' Stupid
|
Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman
|
24715
|
2
|
Mad World
|
Michael Andrews and Gary Jules
|
17961
|
3
|
Patience
|
Take That
|
17228
|
4
|
Do They Know It’s Christmas?
|
Band Aid 20
|
16255
|
5
|
Love Yourself
|
Justin Bieber
|
15189
|
6
|
Can We Fix It?
|
Bob the Builder
|
15023
|
7
|
Sound of the Underground
|
Girls Aloud
|
13698
|
8
|
Bad Romance
|
Lady Gaga
|
13465
|
9
|
Hallelujah
|
Alexandra Burke
|
13220
|
10
|
Impossible
|
James Arthur
|
13094
|
11
|
A Moment Like This
|
Leona Lewis
|
12919
|
12
|
Stickwithu
|
Pussycat Dolls
|
12545
|
13
|
Saturday Night
|
Whigfield
|
12365
|
14
|
Love Is All Around
|
Wet Wet Wet
|
12302
|
15
|
Too Much
|
Spice Girls
|
1214
|
16
|
Wannabe
|
Spice Girls
|
11945
|
17
|
Killing in the Name
|
Rage Against the Machine
|
11441
|
18
|
Wherever You Are
|
Military Wives with Gareth Malone
|
11440
|
19
|
Cannonball
|
Little Mix
|
11328
|
20
|
Somewhere Only We Know
|
Lily Allen
|
10915