Name a famous movie sex scene and there’s likely a soundtrack that immediately comes to mind. From Dirty Dancing to Ghost and Pretty Woman, to watch scenes of lovemaking is to understand that the accompanying song is every bit as important as the moves going down on the bed sheets. If you’ve ever watched one of these scenes with the volume on mute, you’ll know just how unattractive sex without music is - it’s almost perverse, really. It’s hardly surprising then that when it comes to getting in the mood, music is a huge factor that is worth carefully considering. And according to a new report from Thortful, baby making revolves heavily around the perfect playlist.

To create the list, Thortful analysed live births data to reveal the most common dates babies were conceived. From there, the company then found the songs that were number one on each date. Having analysed the data, the findings suggest that the top 20 tracks for baby making include the likes of Robbie Williams, Take That, Justin Bieber and…er, apparently Bob the Builder. Well, whatever gets you in the mood I guess.

Taking out the top spot was Something Stupid, the somewhat kitschy Christmas duet between Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman. As the data reveals, there was actually a baby boom of 24, 715 births nine months after Christmas in 2001. Other songs that made their way onto the list include Bad Romance by Lady Gaga and Love Yourself by Justin Bieber and is it just us, or are we detecting a theme here?

See the top 20 tracks for baby making below, and for more details head to the official website here.