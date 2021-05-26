At a time where social media and streaming services are opening our eyes to social issues around the world - many of which have escaped the scrutiny of the media lens - our behaviours are increasingly being influenced by the issues we’re now learning about. From Seaspiracy to Before the Flood, climate change and the global reckoning with our dietary lifestyles have come under the spotlight and for many around the world, adopting a vegan diet has become the next step in seeking to reduce our environmental footprint.

It makes sense that when you’re committing to a diet that has roots in social values and sustainability, you’re likely going to want to surround yourself with like-minded people. It’s hardly surprising then that a vegan dating app actually exists, uniting vegans in their quest for love (and the best tofu recipes, it appears).

Veggly is a dating app that has grown rapidly over the past two years. It allows vegans and vegetarians to match and meet, much like Tinder or Bumble, only in this instance obviously users share the same dietary requirements. With over 400,000 global users, the user base has almost doubled over the past year, proving just how prevalent the vegan/vegetarian lifestyle really is.