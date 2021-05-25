And it makes sense: opera is a super passionate art that commonly portrays lovers on-stage, and has been known as a powerful and positive source of aphrodisiac and eroticism for centuries.

Australian relationship and sex expert, Georgia Grace, further supports the study’s results, saying that activities like the opera can “absolutely foster a greater sense of intimacy between partners.”



“Opera music is scientifically proven to stimulate the pleasure centres of the brain, which is the same part that fires up when you fall in love2. It can feel deeply arousing to engage in new behaviours, particularly romantic ones like going to the opera, and I see many couples who find that trying new experiences together has an aphrodisiac impact,” she said.



The social study by Opera Australia in collaboration with YouGov, was designed to measure the effect opera can have on the intimacy of couples and was developed in response to recent news that many Aussies (42%) have experienced a negative change in their relationship with their partner due to the impacts of COVID-193.



“I would suggest couples try watching an opera performance together, as it is a fascinating way to explore intimacy, eroticism and how your body responds to certain stimuli. The more curious we are about our bodies, and the more we engage in new activities, the greater our capacity for pleasure and intimacy with another person.” Georgia added.



The social study results also revealed that 91% of people who participated said a night at the opera was an intimate and romantic experience, with 66% strongly agreeing that it aroused their emotions and stimulated their senses.



Opera Australia’s Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini, has seen the romantic impact of opera first- hand for many years.



“I’ve always said opera has the power to move people, and the impact it can have should never be underestimated. When that experience is shared, it can absolutely bring people closer together.



“The results of this study certainly show that’s the case. I’ve felt it as a performer but even more so as an audience member. When you hear those amazing operatic voices and the emotion behind them, it can hit you right in the chest and be a profoundly moving and emotional experience,” he said.



So there you have it.