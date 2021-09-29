We’ve long been told that the honeymoon phase is short-lived, that when it comes to monogamy and long-term relationships, you’re pretty much destined to find yourself living with someone whose very breathing becomes a source of great irritation. Of course, that’s not exactly true. Many a loved-up couple can attest to finding novelty and romance decades into their relationships and you need only look to celebrities like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds or Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith to see that yes, the spark can be kept alive thanks to humour and the ability to laugh at oneself. But even so, just as your own housemates or family members get on your nerves, it goes without saying that your partner can certainly rank up there too on occasion. And according to a new study, a third of people actually find their partner to be the most annoying person they know due to their infuriating habits.

According to the research conducted in the UK and commissioned by LG Electronics, the average loved-up Brit spends up to a fifth of their day feeling frustrated with their significant other due to issues like snoring, passing wind, loudness, messiness and rudeness. It equates to almost five hours of pure irritation, something that is sure to take its toll not only on your love life, but on your mental and emotional state too we would think.

But if you thought that was it, think again. Other annoying traits that ranked up there include talking through TV shows, being bad with money, leaving clothes on the bedroom floor, leaving crumbs on the kitchen side and of course, never listening. Tick, tick, tick and tick. Yep, we’ve certainly been there when it comes to common complaints in relationships.