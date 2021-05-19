According to Deadline, the project will be produced by Brady’s own “multi-platform content company,” 199 Productions, which was launched in 2020 with the hope to develop original premium content ranging from feature films, documentaries and television shows, be it unscripted or otherwise.
It seems that on top of maintaining an incredibly competitive career that has seen Brady continue to dominate the sport, Brady also has a number of projects in the pipeline. He’s teamed up with Marvel director Joe & Anthony Russo for a project titled Unseen Football, which is touted as a “love letter to his sport.” This “fast-paced, incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary” is “designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football, guided by the most successful quarterback in NFL history.”
As for his own Last Dance moment, Brady is said to be part of an ESPN 9-part documentary series that will chart his rise in the sport, called Man In The Arena which is scheduled for a late 2021 release. The series will document his career from being the famed 199th NFL draft pick to the biggest NFL star the world has ever seen. Naturally, it will also provide an insight into his private life and family time with wife, Gisele Bundchen.
“Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level,” says Connor Schell, Executive Producer of ESPN Films. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them.”
While a release date is yet to be confirmed, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information unfolds.