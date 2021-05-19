At a time where Netflix’s top-trending shows tend to dominate all social interactions, sports stars around the world are now clambering for their moment in the spotlight. As if playing in front of hundreds of thousands of adoring fans wasn’t enough to stroke the ego, it seems these stars want the lights and camera to stay on them even away from the field. After the success of The Last Dance, the documentary series that gave fans a rare insight into the 1997 NBA season where Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls began their quest to win a sixth NBA title in eight years, it seems the sports world is now looking for its next story and who better to take up the mantle than the once-in-a-lifetime quarterback that is Tom Brady.

Though Brady has often shared insights into his gruelling fitness routine, the project is an exciting one that promises to go deeper and now, it’s even been revealed that Brady is set to star in a reality series. During its upfront presentation, Fox teased a collaboration with the 7-time Super Bowl champion, with Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, saying: “We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady. Yes…that Tom Brady.”