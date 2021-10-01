Besides being a living football legend, Tom Brady is famous for his style risks off the field. It's only expected when you're the partner of international supermodel Gisele Bündchen for 15 fashion-forward years. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is launching his own fashion line to help other men get the look. And the upcoming line is called, well, Brady.

According to WWD, the pro athlete is partnering with co-founder Jens Grede and designer Dao-Yi Chow to develop the line. According to a release, the line has been in development for three years, with the brand using “advanced fabrications and more sustainable practices to create an intelligently designed and highly engineered collection for optimal performance on and off the field."

From the sounds of it, the brand will venture into both the activewear and casual wear space, with the projected launch featuring two collections named “Train” and “Live." The line will exclusively be available on the Brady website.