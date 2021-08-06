Team USA ends Boombers hopes of gold medal

With their star talent, many believed the 2020 Tokyo Games were the best shot Australia’s men’s basketball team had of winning gold - and that certainly was their goal. It was devastating to see the team fall short then, when the powerhouse that is Team USA managed to secure their spot in the men’s basketball gold medal match for a 17th time. USA started slow against the Boomers and struggled with their defensive, but they managed to come back to win 97-78. Durrant finished with 23 points, Debin Booker 20, while Patty Mills had 15 and Exum 14 to lead the scoring for Australia. The winner of the France versus Slovenia match will face the US for gold while Australia will take on the loser for bronze.

Ashley Moloney wins historic decathlon bronze

He was always won to watch and now Ashley Moloney has cemented his place as a rising star in track and field. Moloney took out the bronze medal in the men’s decathlon, Australia’s first ever medal in the event. Finishing with a staggering 8,649 points, an Australian record, Moloney was just 62 points ahead of American Garrett Scantling. Teammate Cedric Dubler finished in 21st place with 7,008 points.

Aussie kayakers win gold for first time in 85 years

It’s been a long time coming, but Australia can finally celebrate the end of an 85-year drought in the kayaking competition after winning gold in the 1,000 metres men’s double kayak. After Tom Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen were unable to secure gold in the individual event, the pair qualified fastest for the final and got away to a strong start. They were challenged by Germany, but the pair managed to hold off their opponents and finish first. “We had a chat last night and we said, ‘hey, let’s just go and have fun, we know what we’re capable of so let’s go and enjoy this experience,” van der Westhuyzen told reporters after the race.

Keegan Palmer wins gold in men’s park skateboard final

Skateboarding might have been a new addition to the Olympic Games this year, but young Aussie Keegan Palmer has made it a sport to watch. The 18-year-old stunned viewers around the world with an impressive run in the men’s park skateboard final. One of two Aussies in the eight-person final, Palmer score a 94.04 on his first run, a score no other skater was able to match. Keegan then went and exceeded all expectation on his third run, with a score of 95.83, earning gold in the competition and securing Australia’s 17th gold medal. Fellow Aussie Kieran Woolley was also in the final and finished fifth, with his best score at 82.04.

Coming Up

An early start for the men’s 50km race walk, while the women’s football final will kick off late. Team GB’s women go for bronze against India in the hockey, with Argentina then taking on the Netherlands for gold in the evening. There’s the climax of the women’s event in the sport climbing, while in athletics there are finals for women’s javelin, men’s 5,000m, women’s 400m, and women’s 1500m where Lisa Muir and Sifan Hassan will battle it out.