The video footage is usually accompanied by an appropriately bootylicious backing track, like the highly suggestive 'Birthday Cake' by Rihanna, 'Cake' by Flo Rida, or 'Anaconda' by Nicki Minaj, which of course samples the original ode to big butts, 'Baby Got Back' by Sir Mix-a-Lot.
Fitness pro and former UFC fighter Bobby Maximus took on the cake check challenge this week in an Instagram video set to 'Anaconda,' and aced the test—perhaps unsurprisingly as somebody who advocates for "leg day every day."
The cake check challenge is a reminder that men obsess over their butts too. And you definitely should be thinking about your butt when programming workouts. Building strong glutes has serious postural benefit, stabilising your pelvis and helping to protect your lower back. Strong, thick glutes are also a key driver of athleticism; they'll make you a faster runner and a more powerful leaper.
If you want to build up your behind, you're going to need to start working your glutes more. Great butt-building exercises for beginners include the goblet squat and kettlebell swing, but it's important to build variety into your glutes training in order to target your lower body cake muscles.
Via Men's Health UK.