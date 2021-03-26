TikTok is far from just another social media platform where you go if you want to be made to feel old by Gen Zers. It's also a well of highly creative fitness challenge videos which frequently end up going viral, and if there is one thing we've all needed while training from home over the last year, it's a way to inject some fun and novelty into our workouts.

Previous videos which swept the 'Tok include the "flexibility challenge", which involves taking off a hoodie with your foot, and the core-busting variation on the handstand challenge where you have to mimic the movements of a clock face.

The latest TikTok fitness fad doesn't involve doing anything other than lying face down on the floor—but whether or not you pass depends on how much working out you've been doing previously. In "cake check challenge," participants lay down in the gym while somebody pushes a barbell over their legs from behind. The aim is to see, as the bar rolls upwards, whether it will bounce off your butt, or glide right over your glutes.