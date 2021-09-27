At the height of the global pandemic, the world was united not just in a quest to find a Covid-19 vaccine, but in our viewing pleasure too. We couldn’t get enough of Tiger King, it seemed. The Netflix documentary became a social media sensation, turning Joe Exotic into a household name almost overnight. From those who gravitated to the man as something of a style icon, to others who were so ensorcelled by his antics, their daily routines became an endless scroll of Tiger King-related memes, the show was one that dominated any and all conversation. Some time might have elapsed since we all binged the show, but questions still remain and now, it appears the good folks behind the documentary are willing to gamble on a return of our appetite for big cats and true crime as it’s been announced Tiger King 2 is in the works.

For those in the minority who are yet to watch Tiger King, the documentary followed Joe Exotic, his many husbands, and his long-running vendetta against fellow large cat enthusiast, Carole Baskin. For Exotic, things didn’t end well and his quest for vengeance ultimately culminated in a failed attempt on her life. It’s one that ended Exotic in jail and while Goode and Chaiklin will return for the second season, it’s unsure whether Exotic will be involved with the story given that he’s currently in prison.

Baskin’s own involvement in the documentary also appears unlikely. Shortly after the documentary was announced in a Netflix trailer, she told Variety that she was left blindsided and angry by both her portrayal in the first season, and the announcement of the second. “I know some people who have been involved in it and they were doing more filming, so I assumed at some point they would come out with a Tiger King 2. It took them five years to put together the first one, so I thought it would be a lot longer,” she explained.