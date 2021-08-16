Vincent, the account's creator began posting about moments in sporting history in late 2020, gaining a few thousand views for old-school videos of iconic basketball games and tennis matches. From there, noticing more interesting in his content, the videos became more curated, as he began separating them into categories such as "feel good", "biggest plays" and "WTF".

Now gaining over 150k views per video, we've picked out some of the more touching moments from his "feel good" portfolio. Just make sure you get the tissues.

1. The time Neymar did a dance for a cancer patient

2. When the Hershey Bears fans tossed teddy bears on the ice for charity

3. Jason Mclewain, a player with autism who was the team's water boy, scoring big

4. When AJ David started his first game after losing his legs

5. When Mallory Holton helped Liz Wallace finish her home run after she tore a ligament

6. When Derek Redmonds father helped him to the finish line after an injury