When it comes to weight loss, there's always a new product or regime hoping to be the 'magic pill' that makes cutting KGs way easier than it should be.

Sure, you can just do that ol' “workout and eat right” thing that our whole brand is literally based off, but we guess sometimes that just doesn’t cut it. Now though, it seems researchers have taken the whole 'magic pill' thing a step too far with an invention that is supposed to finally help you lose that extra weight. How? By basically clamping your mouth shut.

Made by researchers in the UK from the University of Otago, the creation promises to help you cut those extra kilos by locking your jaws together with magnets and “custom-manufacturers locking bolts” to literally keep your mouth shut. Yep, no more sneaky eating or midnight snacks for you with this jaw-lock on.

Known as the DentalSlim Diet Control, the device is fitted to a patient’s upper and lower back teeth, allowing them to only open their mouth by 2mm, thus restricting them to a liquid diet that still allows for free speech and unrestricted breathing.