We may have to say, we thought we’d seen it all when it came to quick-fixes for weight loss, but this device takes the cake. While we’d certainly advise against the thing, lead researcher Professor Paul Brunton hopes the device will be an effective, safe and affordable tool for people battling obesity.
“The main barrier for people for successful weight loss is compliance and this helps them establish new habits, allowing them to comply with a low-calorie diet for a period of time. It really kick-starts the process,” he explained. “It is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical producers,” he added.
In recent trials designed to test the device, seven participants lost an average of 6.3kg in two weeks, with the researchers claiming they “were motivated to continue with their weight loss journey,” as published in the British Dental Journal. Still, when the device was removed the participants gained the weight right back, suggesting that it’s less about what you’re putting into your mouth, as opposed to the mindset and attitude towards food and knowledge of healthy options and exercise routines.