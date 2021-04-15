You don’t have to be an avid gamer to know just how serious the industry is these days, if it’s not you, it’s likely your friend, partner, sibling or colleague that’s been bitten by the bug that is gaming. Where it used to be the case that gaming was something of a bedroom hobby, confined to the dark recesses of the home and never spoken about in public, in the last few years eSports has captivated the world and thrust some gamers into the kind of spotlight and high-earning potential that has even eluded some athletes. Make no mistake, this is no hobby, this is a billion-dollar industry and one players treat with the kind of seriousness and commitment as you do a full-time job.

Hardly surprisingly, where there is a boom there is money to be made and the industry has capitalised on the growth of gaming on a wider scale. Now, there’s special chairs, controllers, a computer mouse that’s been ergonomically designed, and so much more at your disposal. But what happens to our actual body, what changes will our obsession with gaming and gripping the controller with all our strength have in bodily development?

Well, according to the experts at gaming product company Cornelius Creative and casino review site SlotsWise, it’s not particularly attractive. The two companies partnered together to look into the future of our bodies if we keep up with such a hobby, drawing up a terrifying render of what our hands might look like.

As the website posits: “Gaming has become an industry where consumers are no longer settling for less. Equipment for players is continuing to adapt and grow to help increase performance output. We ask the question - what if evolution within our hands was the key to being a better gamer?”