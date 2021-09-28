Countless albums are released every year, but few stand the test of time. If there’s one album that became an anthem for a generation of discontented and questioning youth, it’s Nirvana’s Nevermind. The album artwork alone is iconic, but the songs themselves are even more profound. As Cobain sings “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come As You Are”, the intimacy of such emotional warfare speaks to our soul. It’s hard to believe that 30 years has elapsed since the album was released but for Adelaide Hills cyclist and Nirvana fan Peter Stokes, it presented an opportunity to pay homage to the album with a trail of his own.

Stokes recreated the album’s famous cover art - the baby swimming towards a dollar note - with the help of popular fitness-tracking app, Strava. Using GPS, he was able to trace the artwork using the streets of Adelaide as his canvas. The result: a Nirvana tribute artwork of sorts, complete with orange markings set atop green open spaces and raised white to indicate streets and buildings.

How long did such a journey take, you might ask? Stokes completed the entire 150km trek in eight hours, and told ABC that he listened to the Nevermind soundtrack for the duration of the journey. “Definitely it was something I’d thought about a lot and been quite keen to do, to be a tribute to what I think is a really great album,” he said.