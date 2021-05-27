“The biggest struggle for myself and most of my clients is motivation,” Moroski explains. “At home, self-motivation is extremely hard. It’s not as easy to get motivated compared with signing up for a spin, bootcamp or CrossFit class, where you just have to get there and you’re put through the workout. Whereas at home, especially when people were just Googling ‘at-home workouts’... you needed the motivation to find a workout and then push yourself to do it.”

It was that lack of motivation, combined with his tech know-how and an engaged following, that gave Moroski the idea to start a weekly virtual workout. However, it wasn’t until the Black Lives Matter movement really took off that he realised the extent of what could be achieved with his pandemic project.

“All over the world, but specifically in the US, I felt really helpless because I felt I wanted to make a difference, I wanted to do more than run an Instagram workout and yell at my followers. I wanted to talk about how Black lives matter and how we all need to be better.”

It was at this point Moroski decided to up the ante by aligning workouts with donations to causes of the moment – issues that his followers could relate to and organisations

that were making a difference. “What if we took this live-workout idea and we added in a new charity every week that I felt was relevant to what was going on in the world, so I could educate myself on a new charity? But then also bring attention to it through the people who are doing the workout.”

Here, Will shares one of his workouts to get you moving. Enjoy.

DYNAMIC WARM-UP

30 seconds of each exercise:



2 rounds of jumping jacks, high knees, side-to-side shuffle

CORE WORK

45-second plank. Complete 2 rounds with a 15-second break

LEGS SET 1

Alternating 20 backward lunges; 3 sets

LEGS SET 2

90 seconds of side lunges; 90 seconds curtsy lunges. No break

CHEST

8 sets of 8 slow-tempo push-ups

ABS SET 1

4 mins, 20 seconds each exercise, with 10-second breaks.



Rotate between bicycles and leg lifts

ABS SET 2

1-min side plank, then 16 hip drops. Repeat on other side

LEGS SET 3

8 sumo squats, 8 air squats, 8 lunges each leg. Do 4 rounds

FULL-BODY COMBINATION

45 seconds repeating 4 jump lunges followed by 1 burpee.



Complete only 2 rounds

FINISHER

2 x 30 burpees.

Take 2 minutes rest between sets