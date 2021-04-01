Recently, proving that you can never be too careful no matter how strong you are, Crowley was training with powerlifter Larry Wheels at a gym in Dubai earlier this week before disaster struck. They had just lifted 180kg, but things took a nasty turn when they upped the weight by 40kg.

In the video, which absolutely needs a caution ahead of it, Ryan’s pectoral tendon is torn off the bone and is seen jutting out – as he collapses to the floor in agony.

The gory video made the rounds on social media, with followers wanting to stay updated with Crowley's recovery, leading Larry to set up a GoFundMe to cover his medical costs.

His surgery, which was only meant to take an hour to perform, took four as the doctors had to reconstruct his pec because he had torn the tendon off the bone and the muscle off the tendon.

"I’m still in a lot of pain right now, my whole body is swollen from my toes to my hands, my stomach is extremely bloated and literally has a sack of fluid and inflammation, which literally wobbles as I move," explained Ryan post-surgery.

"The real road to recovery starts now, there’s a huge plan I need to follow to get this arm back into daily life then even further again getting it back into the gym.

"Hopefully praying that it works out as well as can be and I can get back on the bodybuilding stage with it working and looking good and finally win my pro card after a few years now of being so close."