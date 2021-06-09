As you’d expect, the film is incredibly demanding physically and while you might be sceptical of Van Damme’s prowess at 60, you need only watch a few minutes of his performance to see that the man is incredibly fit. In fact, he still performs his trademark move: the splits. This legendary flexibility might come from genetics, but Van Damme previously revealed to Men’s Health that he’s been working out almost his entire life. “I started training when I was very young. I was always into flexibility training, so it made my muscles very elastic. Also, I have good genes from my parents, and that DNA is very important.”

While the film is set to land on Netflix on July 30, the trailer for the movie has led many to once again look to Van Damme as fitspiration and for two YouTubers, that involved taking on his training regime. In their latest fitness challenge, YouTube vlogging brothers Rob and Arno committed to an entire month of training like their childhood hero, otherwise known as “Muscles from Brussels.”

After Van Damme shared a strength and mobility routine earlier this year, Rob and Arno took on the series of bodyweight exercises, kettlebell workouts, weights, and running, carrying out all the intense workouts at home due to the gym closures that resulted from the global pandemic. But as anyone tapped into fitness knows, you can’t out train a bad diet, so the brothers also made considerable changes to their nutrition. This included cutting out all junk food and alcohol from their diets for the duration of the challenge.

Speaking about the challenge, Rob revealed, “It’s crazy how bad shape I am in. Training every day has been interesting. But eating fries and other crap is something I’ve missed a lot.”

But as soon as Arno began seeing results, the motivation was easy. “I’m seeing some changes, I’m feeling better, but it’s hard. It’s harder than I thought. I’ve never been this sore in my life…I just ran 12 km. Never again in my life. It was awful. It felt like dying, but really slowly.”

Still, nothing worth having comes easily and when it comes to overhauling your lifestyle, change takes time. Certainly, the results were worth it as at the end of the 30 days, Rob had lost 4.3kgs, with a visible increase in muscle growth in his arms and definition in his abs, while Arno lost 6.4kgs and was noticeably leaner.