It's for those very reasons that we firmly believe that guys (yes, you) should spend a few extra dollars when re-upping their underwear drawers.

So, how good can it get?

Well, unlike whatever eight-pack you've been buying from target, a good pair of undies gives undeniable support. That's why these ones, by SAXX Underwear, come equipped with the BallPark Pouch™.

What that means is that these undies come with mesh panels that permanently divide the area between your balls and your thighs. This means no more sticking, downright discomfort, or impromptu games of pocket pool. Not to mention that everything stays put, and you won’t have to worry about physically positioning your boys into the pouch.

We should also add that this absolutely isn't a paid post - we've actually lived in these undies for a week now and can confirm they could possibly the best ones yet.

From burpees to bench press, proper support goes a long way. And sure, they're a little pricier than the eight-pack, but they'll last. Order one pair, and see if the experience is worth it to you.