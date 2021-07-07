Ranking City Percentage of bike usage Number of running routes Number of sunlight hours Number of hiking trails Pollution index Search volume of eco-friendly exercises 1 Toyko, Japan 15% 1,524 1,877 169 43.01 5,400 2 Sydney Australia 10% 1,833 2,636 323 26.82 1,198 3 London, England 2% 6,743 1,633 243 58.84 5,724 4 Copenhagen, Demark 29% 428 1,912 18 21.06 560 5 Vancouver, Canada 7% 5,842 1,938 58 24.17 434 6 Amsterdam, Netherlands 32% 1,543 1,662 39 30.68 745 7 Tel Aviv, Israel 9% 320 3,311 10 46.98 530 8 Montreal, Canada 18.2% 984 2,051 27 32.92 205 9 Lisbon, Portugal 1% 225 2,806 157 35.94 50 10 Helsinki, Finland 10% 69 1,858 20 35.34 450

According to a study done by Women's Health UK, 72% of gym-goers are saying that they won't return post lockdown after adapting to home workouts.

Awareness of the environmental impact of gyms is also increasing, Dr Folusha Oluwajana Head of Personal Training, Exercise and GP commented; “Many gyms have a range of electrically powered equipment, high-wattage lighting and air-conditioning, and some are now open 24/7.”

“Eco-friendly workouts are free and can often be done close to home, as well as providing the physical and mental health benefits of getting outside, exposure to fresh air and vitamin D in the spring and summer.”

When analysing the state of sustainability within exercise, the research found the following 30 cities were the best locations for adapting an eco-friendly exercise regime based on a variety of metrics from bicycle usage and sunlight hours to the number of running and hiking routes.