|Ranking
|City
|Percentage of bike usage
|Number of running routes
|Number of sunlight hours
|Number of hiking trails
|Pollution index
|Search volume of eco-friendly exercises
|1
|Toyko, Japan
|15%
|1,524
|1,877
|169
|43.01
|5,400
|2
|Sydney Australia
|10%
|1,833
|2,636
|323
|26.82
|1,198
|3
|London, England
|2%
|6,743
|1,633
|243
|58.84
|5,724
|4
|Copenhagen, Demark
|29%
|428
|1,912
|18
|21.06
|560
|5
|Vancouver, Canada
|7%
|5,842
|1,938
|58
|24.17
|434
|6
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|32%
|1,543
|1,662
|39
|30.68
|745
|7
|Tel Aviv, Israel
|9%
|320
|3,311
|10
|46.98
|530
|8
|Montreal, Canada
|18.2%
|984
|2,051
|27
|32.92
|205
|9
|Lisbon, Portugal
|1%
|225
|2,806
|157
|35.94
|50
|10
|Helsinki, Finland
|10%
|69
|1,858
|20
|35.34
|450
These are Best Cities in The World To Exercise In
With Covid pushing us out of our gyms and towards alternative exercise methods, it makes sense that outdoor activities have skyrocketed over the last year. From biking to running, and walking, using the outdoors to stay fit has become essential, and looking for the best spots has become our only form of recreation.
So how, on a global scale, can we figure out which countries have it the best? A study carried out by Reebok has not only considered factors like walking, running, or biking path options, but they have also looked to sustainability: revealing the best cities to visit and live in to partake in eco-friendly exercise, considering the percentage of bicycle usage, the number of hiking & running trails, number of sunlight hours, the best gym equipment for low carbon emissions and more.
Check out the ranking below.