The 15 fittest cities favourite workouts
|
Ranking
|
Area
|
Population
|
Favourite Workout
|
Fitness Score
|
1
|
Byron Bay
|
9,246
|
CrossFit
|
70.01
|
2
|
Melbourne
|
5,078,193
|
Yoga
|
41.76
|
3
|
Sydney
|
53,121,163
|
Yoga
|
40.36
|
4
|
Brisbane
|
2,514,184
|
Running
|
29.75
|
5
|
Pakenham
|
46,421
|
Running
|
27.40
|
6
|
Victor Harbor - Goolwa
|
14,954
|
Yoga
|
23.51
|
7
|
Perth
|
2,059,484
|
Yoga
|
23.25
|
8
|
Adelaide
|
1,345,777
|
Yoga
|
22.20
|
9
|
Warragul
|
20,149
|
Running
|
21.55
|
10
|
Mandurah
|
96,736
|
Pilates
|
20.12
|
11
|
Gympie
|
21,599
|
Running
|
19.95
|
12
|
Cessnock
|
21,725
|
Running
|
19.41
|
13
|
Port Macquarie
|
47,973
|
Yoga
|
19.19
|
14
|
Armidale
|
24,504
|
Yoga
|
19.13
|
15
|
Sunbury
|
36,084
|
Running
|
18.93
According to the study, residents of Byron Bay were crowned Australia’s fittest and they love CrossFit more than any other workout. Their second favourite workout is yoga and their third is pilates.
And surprisingly, while Melbourne might be home to the most gyms – 327 in total, it’s Byron Bay that has the highest number of gyms per person. In fact, they have 7.79 per 1,000 people (72 in total).
Melbourne turns out to be a hotspot for Aussies with a passion for fitness, but more specifically yoga, pilates and running, while Sydneysider love yoga, followed by pilates and then running, in that order. You can read more into the report here.