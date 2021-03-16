The list takes into account the number of gyms per 1,000 people, the number of fitness searches on Google, and a whole lot of other data to score every city in the nation out of 100.



They also found out exactly what workouts each city likes doing the most - check it out below.

The 15 fittest cities favourite workouts

Ranking Area Population Favourite Workout Fitness Score 1 Byron Bay 9,246 CrossFit 70.01 2 Melbourne 5,078,193 Yoga 41.76 3 Sydney 53,121,163 Yoga 40.36 4 Brisbane 2,514,184 Running 29.75 5 Pakenham 46,421 Running 27.40 6 Victor Harbor - Goolwa 14,954 Yoga 23.51 7 Perth 2,059,484 Yoga 23.25 8 Adelaide 1,345,777 Yoga 22.20 9 Warragul 20,149 Running 21.55 10 Mandurah 96,736 Pilates 20.12 11 Gympie 21,599 Running 19.95 12 Cessnock 21,725 Running 19.41 13 Port Macquarie 47,973 Yoga 19.19 14 Armidale 24,504 Yoga 19.13 15 Sunbury 36,084 Running 18.93

According to the study, residents of Byron Bay were crowned Australia’s fittest and they love CrossFit more than any other workout. Their second favourite workout is yoga and their third is pilates.

And surprisingly, while Melbourne might be home to the most gyms – 327 in total, it’s Byron Bay that has the highest number of gyms per person. In fact, they have 7.79 per 1,000 people (72 in total).

Melbourne turns out to be a hotspot for Aussies with a passion for fitness, but more specifically yoga, pilates and running, while Sydneysider love yoga, followed by pilates and then running, in that order. You can read more into the report here.