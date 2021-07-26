The sport of cricket has born numerous legends over the years - from Bradman to Ponting, Gilchrist to Lee - but one man who has transcended the sport itself to become a household name revered around the world is that of Shane Warne. The man who burst onto our screens with the kind of frosted tips you’d expect of a pop star stunned the world with a level of spin previously unseen in cricket. We watched, mesmerised, as the ball left his hands, only to pivot and twist with a ferocity you could only witness in disbelief, almost empathising with those batsmen who proved no match for such genius.

It’s been some time since Warne made his mark on the cricket field, although his legacy has continued to live on. And now, it seems we’re set to get a dose of Warne in the form of a new documentary that’s currently in production. Surrounding both his professional cricketing career and his saucy personal life that includes dating the likes of Elizabeth Hurley, Australians can rejoice that the King of Spin will provide an insight into his life that we’ve yet to ever see.

Breaking the news via Fox Cricket, Warne confirmed: “We’re going to do sit-down interviews about everything. Nothing’s off limits. We’re going to go in-depth about it all.”