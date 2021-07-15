Recently, Gökçe asked his 36.5 million followers to send him footage of their own workout routines. “Record the video of your outdoor or indoor training and send to nurse.gokce@outlook.com I will post it! Be creative! Use stone, elastic ropes, any equipment does the job…important is to start your trainings! Let the oxygen flow through your veins! I will watch all of them! Let the power be with you!! You are inspiring me!”

When it comes to his diet, Salt Bae told GQ in an interview that he sticks to a lot of protein. “For breakfast it’s oatmeal usually, sometimes hard-boiled egg whites - never the yolks - with tomatoes and cheese and a piece of toast. I’m typically too busy working in the restaurant during the day to have lunch, but then have a large piece of red meat for dinner with whatever vegetables are around.”

As to whether he has a guilty pleasure, the king of season answered simply: “No meal should make you feel guilty if you eat healthy and exercise regularly.”

Clearly living the good life, Gökçe is proof that when you make time for exercise, everything else follows suit. His diet is one that fuels his workouts and with that in mind, Gökçe doesn’t limit himself when it comes to eating. Rather, he enjoys his food and eats the foods he loves to ensure he has the stamina to power him through his busy days.