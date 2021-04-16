Two things you can be sure of in this life: that your bedside table comprises of the dog-eared book, The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fuck, and the only kitchen recipe book you have is Ottolenghi, despite fearing to attempt any of the recipes it contains. For most, our forays into the world of cooking were ill-fated attempts at recreating dishes we saw on TV, the things Jamie Oliver or Gordon Ramsay made look all too easy, only for us to stuff something up along the way and deliver something more akin to a kitchen nightmare.

Though it used to be the case that TikTok was the go-to platform for a viral dance craze or makeup trend, for those who aren’t looking to brush up on their dance skills, there’s still much to be gained from the social platform. As far as we’re concerned, we’re not scrolling past the recipes as thanks to a handful of TikTok stars, their recipe hacks and sensational bakes have made the world of cooking look so much more inviting (and, most importantly, seemingly fool-proof).

Some of it is rather bizarre and yes, some of the recipes we definitely won’t be trying at home, but there’s also a number of viral recipes that deserve such gold-star status. These are the recipes that you can’t stuff up, even if you’re someone who reads a cake recipe requiring “2 eggs” and sees you put the entire egg, shell and all, into the batter (a true story). Simply watch and replicate, and then enjoy.