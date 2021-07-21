When it comes to the ageing process, most of us try to defy getting older by pumping our skin with all manner of injectables and hoping science can do the work of the impossible: making us stay young forever. For the most part, it only ever seems to result in taut complexions that are easily betrayed by loose skin from the neck down. But as this 72-year-old Chinese bodybuilder seems to suggest, perhaps the focus should be on exercise all along. The benefits of a workout have already been shown to improve skin and muscle tone, as well as our mental health, but bodybuilder Xinmin Yang also happens to look half his age - something he credits to his workouts.

Easily looking 30-years-old rather than 72, Yang is something of an enigma. With his shirt off and sunglasses on, you’d think he just stepped out of a Hollywood action movie. The man is a living testament to the power of exercise when it comes to living with intention and ageing gracefully, although we’re yet to see this man age. So, just what are his secrets? Apparently daily exercise and a diet plan that includes consuming six-to-eight eggs for breakfast. That, friends, is the fountain of youth.