Since getting into bodybuilder in 1984 - a year after China lifted the ban on the sport that had been introduced in 1953 - Yang became so passionate about it, he made it part of his everyday routine. By exercising daily, Yang has normal blood pressure, normal blood lipids and the bone density of a 30-year- old. In an interview with Change Production back in 2018, he revealed: “The first thing my doctor said was ‘ you don’t look a day over 60.’ Over the years, I have lived a healthy life because of bodybuilding training.”
But as any gym-junkie will know, diet is also imperative to hit your gains. For Yang, this means consuming six-to-eight eggs for breakfast each day, alongside “tomatoes, cucumber, oatmeal…and some chicken breast.” It’s a diet he says he’s been eating for almost 10 years, and it appears to be working wonders.
When videos of Yang working out surfaced on Reddit, the Internet nearly broke in a war of words, as commenters simply couldn’t believe his age. It led one person to decry: “This is so funny everyone flat out refuses to believe it, that’s the point. He looks incredible for 70.” Looking and feeling this good at 72, it seems safe to say that Yang won’t be slowing down anytime soon.